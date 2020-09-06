You are the owner of this article.
Happenings: A new children's book, and a new coming-of-age mystery

Cat book

"Clarence Christopher Purdy" by Bonnie Doane and illustrated by Aiden Malecky. Provided

Local author pens first children's book

Charleston resident Bonnie Doane's first children's book, "Clarence Christopher Purdy," has been released by Christian Faith Publishing. It's a feel-good story for young readers about a special cat, who seems to understand everything said to him, and a Seattle fisherman.

The book, illustrated by Aiden Malecky, is available as a $24.95 hardcover, $14.95 paperback, and $9.99 ebook.

Columbia author issues new mystery

footfalls

"Footfalls on the Trembling Earth," by Buck Brinson. Provided
Columbia-based author Buck Brinson has penned a mystery, "Footfalls on the Trembling Earth," set in Beaumont County, Ga., during the summer of 1967.

His protagonists Zac Caudell and Boone Rissell are caught up in the Vietnam conflict and must face a force that operates outside of the laws of nature.

Brinson, 71, is a first-time author seeking "to describe some thoughts I have about life and the universe." The novel is available as a $14.99 paperback and $2.99 ebook.

—Adam Parker

Adam Parker has covered many beats and topics for The Post and Courier, including race in America, religion, and the arts. He is the author of "Outside Agitator: The Civil Rights Struggle of Cleveland Sellers Jr.," published by Hub City Press.

