Happenings: A new children's book, and a new coming-of-age mystery

Local author pens first children's book
Charleston resident Bonnie Doane's first children's book, "Clarence Christopher Purdy," has been released by Christian Faith Publishing. It's a feel-good story for young readers about a special cat, who seems to understand everything said to him, and a Seattle fisherman.
The book, illustrated by Aiden Malecky, is available as a $24.95 hardcover, $14.95 paperback, and $9.99 ebook.
Columbia author issues new mystery
Columbia-based author Buck Brinson has penned a mystery, "Footfalls on the Trembling Earth," set in Beaumont County, Ga., during the summer of 1967.
His protagonists Zac Caudell and Boone Rissell are caught up in the Vietnam conflict and must face a force that operates outside of the laws of nature.
Brinson, 71, is a first-time author seeking "to describe some thoughts I have about life and the universe." The novel is available as a $14.99 paperback and $2.99 ebook.
—Adam Parker