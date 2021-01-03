Happening: Virtual book launch set for Brad Taylor's new Pike Logan novel

A virtual book launch for Brad Taylor's "American Traitor" is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 via Crowdcast.
Taylor, a Lowcountry resident, will be interviewed by Antonio Mora, an award-winning journalist and expert on international events.
Pre-order "American Traitor" and register for the event via Buxton Books, a co-sponsor, at https://bit.ly/3hrRLdi.
Ticket buyers get access to the event, one signed copy of the novel and a thumb drive with exclusive bonus material.
For a signed copy of any of Taylor’s books, contact Blue Bicycle Books at 843-722-2666. A review will appear in The Post and Courier on Jan. 10.
—Adam Parker