Marion L. Usher, author of "One Couple Two Faiths: Stories of Love and Religion," will give a book talk at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.
Usher, who also created "Love and Religion: An Interfaith Workshop for Jews and Their Partners," draws on her experience as a family therapist who has worked with 700 interfaith couples over 25 years.
Admission is $10 for the event at Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive in West Ashley. For tickets, go to marionusher.eventbrite.com.
It is organized by the JCC Bookfest and sponsored in part by the Charleston Jewish Federation. For more information, go to CharlestonJCC.org/Marion-Usher.
—Adam Parker