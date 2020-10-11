Happening: Survivor of health crisis pens memoir of faith and recovery

Anthony Ray Gambrell has published, "Purposed to Live: One Man's Story of Defeating Death," his first book, which is available for $19.99 from major online retailers as well as at www.purposedtolive.com.
Set in the Charleston area, the memoir tells the story of Gambrell's health crisis and fight for life. He held steady to his faith so he might get back to a life filled with family, friends, career and travel.
Gambrell was born and raised in Clemson and now is based in Queens, New York. He lives part-time in the Lowcountry.
—Adam Parker