Happening: Santee Delta topic of discussion between photographer Phil Wilkinson, writer John Lane

"A Summer with Southern Authors," a book series presented by the Charleston Library Society, Evening Post Books and Buxton Books, continues with an online Zoom event set for 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
The conversation features conservationist-educator John Lane and biologist-photographer Phil Wilkinson. They will discuss their book "Seven Days on the Santee Delta."
The event is free, but RSVPs are required.
Go to https://bit.ly/2CjmTLV. All attendees will receive an email invitation to the Zoom meeting. Email dreutter@charlestonlibrarysociety.org with questions.
Wilkinson and Lane will talk about the unique ecosystem of the Santee Delta and its inhabitants as well as the experience of photographing the region.
—Adam Parker