Happening: Santee Delta topic of discussion between photographer Phil Wilkinson, writer John Lane

Seven Days on the Santee Delta

"Seven Days on the Santee Delta" by John Lane and Phil Wilkinson

"A Summer with Southern Authors," a book series presented by the Charleston Library Society, Evening Post Books and Buxton Books, continues with an online Zoom event set for 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23.

The conversation features conservationist-educator John Lane and biologist-photographer Phil Wilkinson. They will discuss their book "Seven Days on the Santee Delta."

The event is free, but RSVPs are required.

Go to https://bit.ly/2CjmTLV. All attendees will receive an email invitation to the Zoom meeting. Email dreutter@charlestonlibrarysociety.org with questions.

Wilkinson and Lane will talk about the unique ecosystem of the Santee Delta and its inhabitants as well as the experience of photographing the region.

