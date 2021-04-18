Happening: Pat Conroy's love of poetry; a virtual talk on Alice Ravenel Huger Smith

CCPL hosts free virtual Pat Conroy program
The Charleston County Public Library will host Pat Conroy Literary Center Executive Director Jonathan Haupt and student intern Holland Perryman for a free virtual presentation of "Pat Conroy’s Great Love of Poetry" at 6 p.m. April 19. The event coincides with National Poetry Month. Register at www.ccpl.org/events/pat-conroys-great-love-poetry.
Haupt and Perryman will explore Conroy’s lifelong relationship with poetry as a reader, as a self-described failed poet and as a writer who found a creative outlet for the rhapsody and rhythms of poetry in his lyrical and descriptive prose. Conroy’s love of language blossomed from an early love of poetry, and even in his final hours, he was immersed in the beauty and power of verse.
The presentation will consider Conroy's teachers, mentors, favorite poets and fellow advocates of poetry as well as published and unpublished examples of his writings. This program was originally created in collaboration with poet and retired educator Tim Conroy, author of "Theologies of Terrain" and brother of Pat Conroy.
Webinar topic is Alice Ravenel Huger Smith
Middleton Place is hosting a free Zoom webinar about the new book "Alice: Alice Ravenel Huger Smith, Charleston Renaissance Artist," scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 20. Registration is required. Go to https://bit.ly/3mQjJ5f.
The event will be hosted by writer-historian Harlan Greene and feature the book's authors, Anne Tinker, Dwight McInvaill and Caroline Palmer. Learn more about the artist, her life and work, and her contributions to Charleston as a destination for cultural tourism.
The book "Alice" is available in hardcover for $60 at the Museum Shop at Middleton Place, in the Middleton Place Online Store, and most bookstores. Net proceeds benefit Middleton Place Foundation.
—Adam Parker