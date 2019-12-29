Novelist to discuss book on Clementine Churchill
The Charleston Library Society, located at 164 King St., will host author Marie Benedict at 6 p.m. Jan. 6.
Benedict will discuss her new historical novel "Lady Clementine," about Clementine Churchill and how her influence on Winston helped determine Britain's wartime efforts.
Benedict likes to write books about inspiring but overlooked women. Her previous novel, "The Only Woman in the Room," is about Hedy Lamarr.
Tickets are $30 and include a signed copy of "Lady Clementine." To purchase tickets, call 843-723-9912 or go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4464420.
—Adam Parker