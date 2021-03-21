Happening: New young adult novel set in a Faerie land of magic and danger

Tallie Rose, a Charleston based author and clerk at The Post and Courier, has published a young adult novel called "Sea and Flame."
Seraphina grew up listening to stories of the Brethren — those who saved the world 1,000 years ago from faerie magic. When her own magic starts to backfire, she must take a closer look at her family tree and the Brethren in it.
Then Casmyn sees in her someone whose blood can open the path to the Land of Faerie and stop the fae lord Nilas from ruining their world.
The book is available as a $17.55 paperback or a $5.99 ebook.
—Adam Parker