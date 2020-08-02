Happening: New memoir by Gullah storyteller shares tales heard growing up on James Island

Local Gullah storyteller Carolyn E. White and co-author Shelia L. Anderson have published White's memoir, "Jabulile, The Gullah Storyteller: The Stories of My Life."
The book is available as a $19.95 paperback from Amazon.
White, a native of James Island, is known as Jabulile and for years has shared stories she heard growing up.
Her travels have taken her to far-flung places such as Bismarck, N.D., and to various cultural festivals across the Lowcountry.
White said she hopes the book will encourage others to appreciate and preserve their own life’s stories and culture.
—Adam Parker