Happening: Lowcountry veteran of the Vietnam War publishes debut novel

Author Guy Seabrook, a disabled Vietnam War veteran and Lowcountry native who lives in Mount Pleasant, has written a novel called "In the Nam," based on his wartime experiences.
Idealistic and eager for combat, pilot Sam Walker confronts the gruesome reality of war and the horror its impact leaves on its servicemen during his first tour of duty.
"In the Nam" is the story of survivors who discover that not all wounds of war leave physical scars. The debut novel is available as a $14.95 paperback and a $2.99 e-book from online retailers.
Seabrook served as a chief warrant officer and pilot in Vietnam from 1971 to 1972. He was first pilot and aircraft commander, flying 187 top-secret missions, mostly in Cambodia. His novel is dedicated to the men and women who served during the Vietnam War, and to their families and loved ones. "For many of us, the war never ended," Seabrook says.
—Adam Parker