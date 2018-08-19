If the First Lady Hired Me...

Lowcountry resident Justin Hopson has published his second book, “If the First Lady Hired Me...: A Private Eye’s Tell-All of Cheating in America.”

A signed hardcover copy of the book is available for $29.99 at https://www.justinhopson.com/orders. The book also is available in paperback and audio formats and can be purchased from online retailers.

Hopson was a state trooper in New Jersey before he became a private investigator. He has worked on more than 100 divorce cases involving infidelity, and it’s that experience that informs his new book. In it, Hopson discusses real-life conflicts, describes why some people are unfaithful, and offers advice on how to catch a cheater.

Hopson’s first book, “Breaking the Blue Wall,” recounts his experiences with corruption in the police force and the “blue wall of silence” that protects cops.

—Adam Parker

Contact Adam Parker at aparker@postandcourier.com or 843-937-5902.

Tags