Happening: Johns Island author publishes latest mystery

Johns Island resident Tamar Myers has a new mystery out on May 5 called "Mean and Shellfish," published by Severn House. The book is available as a $28.99 hardcover or a $15.99 Kindle ebook.
"Mean and Shellfish" is the 23rd book in the Magdalena Yoder mystery series, set in the Amish and Mennonite hamlet of Hernia, Penn. The village’s annual Billy Goat Gruff festival is underway when suddenly everything seems to go wrong. What at first seems to be a series of bizarre pranks meant to disrupt the festival quickly takes on a sinister tone and leads to chaos and murder.
Myers was born in 1948 in what was then the Belgian Congo. Her parents were American Mennonite missionaries. She moved to the U.S. at 15. She is descended from the first Amish families to settle in America in 1738. Myers is the author of more than 40 mysteries and many short stories.