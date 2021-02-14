Happening: Charleston photographer Jack Alterman publishes 'My Lazy Eye'

"My Lazy Eye: The Photographs of Jack Alterman" now is available for sale at https://www.jackalterman.com/.
An autographed copy of the large-format self-published book, featuring unexpected pairings of 200 photographs, costs $69.95.
Alterman, an established Charleston photographer, has done much to create a complex portrait of the Lowcountry and its people, but he has also captured fascinating images during his travels. The volume asks the viewer to contemplate why certain images have been coupled.
The process reveals more than any single image can convey. "My Lazy Eye" captures a unique period in the city's history, suggesting that these images will remain vital and informative for a long time to come.
—Adam Parker