Best-selling author Terry McMillan will be the featured speaker at the third annual Charleston Black Ink Book Festival, scheduled for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Charleston County Public Library.
McMillan gained fame in 1992 after the release of her novel "Waiting to Exhale," which was made into a feature film in 1995. Her star rose higher when she published "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" in 1998, which also was made into a feature film.
She will join 60 black authors and hundreds of readers at the Black Ink Book Festival, which focuses on African-American authors. The event is free and open to the public.
“We are thrilled that Terry McMillan, one of the most inspiring authors in America today, will join us for our third festival,” announced Brittany Mathis, director of the Charleston Friends of the Library, presenter of this year’s festival. “Having one of the most influential writers is truly a dream come true.”
For more information, go to charlestonlibraryfriends.org/black-ink-book-festival/.
— Adam Parker