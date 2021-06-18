Happening: Authors of '100 Days in Vietnam' will hold book signing event

Army veterans Joseph F. Tallon and Matthew Tallon, father and son, have co-authored the wartime memoir “100 Days in Vietnam: A Memoir of Love, War, and Survival.” The memoir, published by Koehler Books on June 15, is available as a $29.95 hardcover, $19.95 paperback and $7.99 ebook.
A sidewalk book signing is set for 1-3 p.m. June 19 at Buxton Books, 160 King St. Copies of "100 Days in Vietnam" will be available for sale.
Joseph F. Tallon, a Charleston native, is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served from 1969 to 2007. He flew the OV-1 Mohawk during Vietnam, transitioning to Army intelligence after the war.
Matthew Tallon, who grew up in Summerville, is a former U.S. Army transportation officer who served primarily in overseas duty assignments for five years and completed his active-duty commitment as a captain.
The memoir tells the story of Joseph Tallon’s effort to bring recognition to his wartime colleague Daniel Richards. The two men were shot down on the last day of the ground war and forced to eject at a dangerously low altitude. Tallon survived; Richards did not.
For more information about the book signing, go to https://www.buxtonbooks.com/.
—Adam Parker