Romance novelist to sign books
Minnie Dix, who wrote the book "Satisfy 2" under the pen name Leigh McKnight, will be at Books-A-Million located at Northwoods Mall in North Charleston for book signings at noon Sunday, Dec. 15; 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
"Satisfy 2" is a sequel in which Steven and Teyona Carter, both doctors, cope with strange appearances from dead lovers and infidelities past and present. Will Teyona be able to leave her turbulent past behind and live fully in what could be a fairy-tale present?
The novel is available as a $14.95 paperback or $2.99 ebook from online retailers.
— Adam Parker