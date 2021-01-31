Happening: Ashley Hall Writers Series welcomes historian of Antebellum South

Ashley Hall's Writers Series presents historian Amrita Chakrabarti Myers, author of "Forging Freedom: Black Women and the Pursuit of Liberty in Antebellum Charleston," 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. The presentation will be conducted online via Zoom.
Myers will be interviewed by Ashley Hall faculty member Chris Frisby. A Q&A session will follow.
To register for this free event, go to www.ashleyhall.org/writersseries. Once registered, participants will receive an access link for the Zoom session.
The February installment of the Writers Series is offered in partnership with the Avery Research Center. Myers is associate professor of history and gender studies at Indiana University. Her research interests focus on race, gender and power, and how they impacted the lives of Black women in the Old South.
—Adam Parker