Enough Pie transforms 'Tales from the Manor' radio show and podcast into a book

The nonprofit community development organization Enough Pie and 96.3 OHM Radio teamed up last year for a weekly radio show and podcast series called “Tales From the Manor.”

The manor in question is Joseph Floyd Manor, the 12-story building on Mount Pleasant Street that houses low-income elderly and disabled residents and is operated by the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

The podcast in question is a series of half-hour episodes featuring residents who share their experiences and challenges living in Charleston. They provide an elder’s perspective on a changing city.

Now, Enough Pie is releasing a book containing interviews from the podcast’s first season. It will be available Feb. 27.

“This 180-page paperback shares the stories of 10 elders from Joseph Floyd Manor, many who helped build and create the Charleston we all live in,” said Enough Pie Executive Director Cathryn Davis. “Their experiences and point of view are riveting.”

The “Tales from the Manor” book costs $20 and will be available for sale at Blue Bicycle Books and from Enough Pie online and at the organization's office, located at 1630-1 Meeting Street Road, Suite 306, in the Neck area of the Charleston peninsula. Preorder by emailing bennett@enoughpie.org. In March, it will be sold online by Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

A book launch event is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St.

"'Tales From the Manor' has become an important conversation about building communities, neighborhoods and economies that serve the needs of all," Ade Offuniyin of The Gullah Society said of the project.

The podcast, available at Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud, is hosted by Jae Smith, intake officer at Joseph Floyd Manor, and Summer Anderson, resident and storyteller. It’s produced by Enough Pie’s Bennett Jones. A second season is underway.