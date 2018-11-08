"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" has "assembled" a new children's book called "Whose Boat Is This Boat? Comments That Don't Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane."
The satirical book is authored "by Donald J. Trump (by accident)" and consists entirely of comments the president uttered on Sept. 19 in New Bern, N.C., to victims of Hurricane Florence.
The book costs $14.99. All proceeds go to the Foundation for the Carolinas, The One SC Fund, The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and World Central Kitchen.
—Adam Parker