Children’s book co-authored by Dottie Frank and daughter Victoria is released

Before her death in September 2019, Dorothea Benton Frank joined forces with her daughter, Victoria Benton Frank, to create a children’s book titled “Teddy Spaghetti.” The book, illustrated by Renee Andriani, is about a standout kid who learns to stick up for himself and the things he loves.
He loves spaghetti. He hates getting teased at school. Will Teddy let a new nickname prevent him from enjoying what he loves most?
Dottie Frank was a New York Times best-selling author of 20 novels, including “Queen Bee” (2019), “By Invitation Only” (2018) and “The Last Original Wife” (2013). The main character of “Teddy Spaghetti” is based loosely on Victoria Benton Frank’s son.
The new children’s book is widely available in hardcover for $18.99 from traditional and online retailers.