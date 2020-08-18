Charleston County Public Library reopens more of its neighborhood branches

Six Charleston County Public Library branches will reopen Monday, Aug. 24, offering limited in-person services such as browsing and mobile printing.
The Cooper River Memorial, John L. Dart, Mount Pleasant Regional, Poe/Sullivan’s Island, St. Paul’s/Hollywood and West Ashley libraries will be open every day except Wednesdays and Sundays. Hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. except on Thursdays, when the branches remain open until 7 p.m. Patrons of the Poe/Sullivan’s Island branch should call for current hours of operation.
Limited services include browsing of materials, use of computers, self-checkout, mobile printing and copier service. Patrons also can apply for a new library card.
Main, Baxter-Patrick James Island, Wando Mount Pleasant and Dorchester Road branches reopened Aug. 10.
Patrons are required to wear a mask at all times while inside any library facility, and masks should fully cover the nose and mouth. All library buildings have occupancy limits, which could result in wait times. Patrons are encouraged to spend no more than one hour inside the branch.
At branches that remain closed to the public, curbside pick-up services are still available. For details on how to use curbside services, as well as making an appointment online, visit ccpl.org/curbside or call your local library branch.
Public programs and room bookings remain suspended. Virtual programs will continue online. WiFi can be accessed outside all CCPL buildings 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information and updates, visit ccpl.org or connect with the library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
—Adam Parker