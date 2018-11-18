THE DISAPPEARING. By Lori Roy. Penguin Random House. 352 pages. $27.
In her chilling book “The Disappearing,” author Lori Roy threads dread and menace through each page. Lane Fielding, recently divorced, reluctantly has returned home with her two daughters, Annalee and Talley, to a small town in the Florida panhandle. “She’s managed to avoid the friends she had growing up there. To her, they’re painful reminders of a past she’d rather forget.”
Lane’s mysterious past lingers throughout the story. She is living with her elderly parents at the Fielding Plantation, which used to house a reform school for boys, of which her father, Neil Fielding, was the director with a disturbing reputation.
Reporters now are looking into a recent disappearance of a young Florida State student. And then Annalee goes missing.
Lane learns that her daughter has not been telling the truth about where she goes in the evenings. Could her disappearance be vengeance from someone connected to a former Fielding student who had possibly been savagely mistreated by her father?
The author presents a guarded cast of possible suspects where one or more could be guilty. As the plot grows thicker and deeper, different possibilities emerge, and the chilling suspense persists. Just when readers think they have all the answers, Roy throws a curve ball: a fitting end to this classy and haunting suspense story.
Reviewer Frances Monaco is a writer in Charleston.