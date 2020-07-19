Capsule review: Seaside chocolate shop owner vs. hurricane, ghost and murderer

BONBON WITH THE WIND. By Dorothy St. James. Barking Dog Press. 243 pages. $8.99 paperback, $21.95 hardcover.

“She’s a small soul trembling in a large world. All I did was show her that we’re all small souls. Now, she and me, we’re on the same level.”

Mount Pleasant novelist Dorothy St. James returns to the idyllic Lowcountry setting of her three previous Southern Chocolate Shop Mysteries in “Bonbon With the Wind.”

Crime-solving chocolatier Charity Penn and Stella, her fierce 5-pound Papillon, delve into mysterious deaths in the aftermath of Hurricane Avery in their seaside town on the outskirts of Charleston.

Aided by an eclectic cast inhabiting fictitious Camellia Beach, Penn explores the possibilities that Blackbeard’s long-lost treasure and a foreboding spectral Gray Lady are linked to a murder investigation, while she must also navigate the emotional risks and rewards of her fledgling relationship with surfing lawyer and sometimes-sidekick Harley Dalton.

“Bonbon With the Wind” is equally engaging of the mind, heart and taste buds with a story rife with plot-twisting revelations, good humor among diverse and memorable characters, a complex romance, historical and supernatural lore, and enticing story-inspired recipes.

In the rich center of her charmingly chocolate-coated cozy mystery, St. James also fathoms how the robust tapestry of human interconnectivity can upend friendships and test communities in moments of crisis, but when fostered in earnest, it can preserve, renew and strengthen those same bonds.