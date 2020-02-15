Book review: Essays by Vivian Gornick illuminate literature re-read and re-considered

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader. By Vivian Gornick. Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 176 pages. $25.

When Vivian Gornick was 10 years old, a teacher held up a composition of hers before the class and declared "This little girl is going to be a writer." The teacher was prescient, but little could she know just how central to Gornick's life writing would become.

"I felt safe, centered, untouchable: at once both excited and at peace," Gornick writes. "Nothing else in my life — neither love nor the promise of wealth or fame or even good health — would ever match the feeling of being alive to myself, real to myself, that writing gave me."

It remains so today, at 84. As does reading.

In "Unfinished Business," the former Village Voice staff writer assays her many decades of reading and re-reading, comparing recent perceptions of books to those of her past. She revisits long-cherished novels like Marguerite Duras' "The Lover," Colette's "The Vagabond," D.H. Lawrence's "Sons and Lovers" and Elizabeth Bowen's "The House in Paris," while also considering the evolution of Jewish-American fiction.

These essays glow with Gornick's sharp intelligence, enlivened by her background in "personal" journalism.

The books one loves become trusted intimates, she says, old friends that never let you down. You can turn to them time and again: by the fireside, on the road, at the beach, snuggled in bed.

But they won't necessarily carry the same message, mood or feeling for you when read years later.

Gornick suggests that if one is willing to let go of treasured but obsolete interpretations of favorite books, re-reading over the years can be an invigorating, if sometimes unsettling, experience — and all in aid of a richer understanding of books that have been touchstones of one's life.

The younger Gornick was particularly drawn to the clarity and authenticity of Sicilian writer Natalia Ginzburg. "As I read (her) essays, even for the first time, I felt myself taking instruction from a master teacher showing me how to become the writer I had it in me to be."

In considering the work of J.L. Carr and Pat Barker, she discusses the importance of receptivity. "Responsible for every successful connection between a book and a reader — no less than between people — is that deepest of all human mysteries, emotional readiness."

While Gornick's personal politics generally are subordinated here to the power of literature, her dogged devotion to some socio-political struggles can be a bit tiresome, as can her tendency to over-dramatize. Gornick reveals as much about herself as about the writers whose work she probes. And she can be forgiven her digressions.

As for nonfiction, Gornick is succinct. Fiction has characters to help achieve a dynamic. But in nonfiction, "the writer has only one's unsurrogated self to work with," she says. "So it is the 'other' in oneself that the writer must seek and find in order to achieve the necessary dynamic. Inevitably, the piece builds only when the narrator is not in confession but in self-investigation."

Whatever a reader may think of Gornick's tastes and interpretations, it must be recognized that few champions of literature and reading are as passionate and uncompromising.

Would that there were more.