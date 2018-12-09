THOSE WILD WYNDHAMS: Three Sisters at the Heart of Power. By Claudia Renton. Knopf. 344 pages. $30.
In 1860, Percy Wyndham, younger son of hugely wealthy Lord Leconfield of Penworth House, Sussex, married dark, voluptuous Madeline Campbell, daughter of an impoverished Irish baronet, Sir Guy Campbell. At least on the groom’s side, it was a love match. Percy once addressed Madeline as the “glory of my life, sweet darling cobra, dear gull with the changing eyes, most precious, rare rich Madeline, sweet Madge of the soft cheeks."
The marriage produced five children, two sons and three daughters. All the daughters were beautiful (as evidenced by John Singer Sargent’s famous portrait) and accomplished, but the oldest, Mary, and youngest, Pamela, led the more turbulent and interesting lives. Madeline, called Mananai, had escaped the “nerviness and fragility” of Mary and Pamela and was frequently overshadowed by her more dramatic sisters, according to author Claudia Renton, who recounts the lives of the sisters in "Those Wild Wyndhams."
The young Wyndham girls ran through a series of governesses, leading one contemporary couple to forbid their offspring to play with “those wild Wyndham children.” Nevertheless, as the sisters grew up, the mores of their social class were reasserted. Their mother, perhaps as a consequence of her own early deprivations, sought advantageous marriages for her girls. Mary wed Hugo Charteris (Lord Elcho, later Earl of Wemyss) in 1883, and Pamela married Baron Glenconner in 1895.
It had been considered a distinct come down when Mananai married the relatively “poor” Cambridgeshire landowner Charles Adeane in 1888. Perhaps not surprisingly, this proved to be the happiest and longest lasting of the unions.
The backdrop of Renton’s book includes some of the most colorful and pivotal years of British history, from the influential Pre-Raphaelite period in the arts, up to and beyond the horrors of World War I. It was a romantic era, a particularly pleasant time to be rich and titled. At Clouds, Percy's and Madeline’s family estate where political deals were regularly made, the hosts provided guests with not only the most luxurious accommodations, but also musical recitals, masseuses and gymnastic classes, among other delights.
Needless to say, there was a dark underbelly to all this lavishness. Even as a portion of the lower classes gained economic power, the lives of domestic workers remained marred by meager pay and frequent mistreatment. Percy once casually shot a bearer for picking up the wrong pheasant. Obviously, this could not last.
And it didn’t. The 1914-18 war profoundly impacted members of the British upper classes, who, having been increasingly attacked from all sides as parasitic idlers, now saw an opportunity to “justify their existence ... to demonstrate conclusively that they were not the redundant reactionaries of radical propaganda, but the patriotic class of knightly crusaders and chivalric heroes, who would defend the national honor and the national interest in the hour of its greatest need.”
The sense that both the aristocracy and the British Empire was disintegrating during the long run-up to the Great War contributed to the shocking early defeats of the Boer War (1899-1902) which, like World War I, had begun in a haze of jingoistic fervor, has been investigated at length. Renton, however, covers it and the effect it had on her subjects with such a thoughtful accretion of detail that the slaughter of two of Mary’s sons in the trenches, and one of Pamela’s, comes with a shocking stab of pain. (Manamai had only daughters.) It is by far the most moving and effective part of the book.
An added twist of the knife was the fact that several male members of the “Souls,” an intellectual group to whom the Wyndhams belonged, came to power just in time to send the children of their friends to near-guaranteed death in France.
Mary’s highest-echelon connection was with Arthur Balfour, who served as both prime minister and foreign secretary and was a lifelong confidant and lover who often didn’t hesitate to share affairs of state with her in their voluminous correspondence. Pamela, too, was made privy to government activity via her friendship and late marriage to Edward Grey, who had also served as foreign secretary and as ambassador to the United States.
The mixture of blood relations, bureaucratic intrigue and romantic liaisons that existed during the period would never fly today. In an era when every move of even the most minor celebrity or public figure is followed in excruciating detail on social media, modern political culture is oddly more puritanical than that of the Wyndhams’ set. Thus, a question arises. Are we better off for that?
Is it possible that, in the world described by Renton, sexual and amorous urges, as well as intellectual needs and a desire for companionship, all satisfied outside of marriage, invigorated lawmakers? Given the theme of the book, the query is not an insignificant one.
Renton's “Those Wild Wyndhams” is a dense but deliciously readable examination of the lives and foibles of turn-of-the-century British social and political elites. It succeeds mightily. Yet there is something else here. The book is a powerful reminder that when it comes to difficult parents, silly crushes, break-up angst, marital mistakes and victories, the joys and sorrows of having children and jagged career paths, privileged women are no less fortunate or unfortunate than their more ordinary sisters.