Hawes to hold book event in Goose Creek
Turning Page Bookshop in Goose Creek will be hosting Post and Courier reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes on Saturday, July 20.
She will be signing copies of her book, “Grace Will Lead Us Home” from noon to 3 p.m.
The book is an account of the shooting of June 17, 2015, when a self-proclaimed white supremacist killed nine black people at a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.
Turning Page Bookshop is at 216 St. James Avenue, Unit F in Goose Creek.
For more information,
call 843-501-7223, email at info@turningpagebookshop.com or go to www.turningpagebookshop.com.
Author Vernon Glenn to sign copies of new novel, 'Friday Calls'
Charleston-based lawyer and author Vernon Glenn will sign copies of his new book, “Friday Calls.”
The free event is 3-5 p.m. July 18 at Edisto Island Bookstore, 547 S.C. Highway 174 on Edisto Island.
The Southern crime novel is a work of fiction set in Winston-Salem, N.C. It is based on two real events that happened within hours of each other on one Indian summer Friday night that changed the course of hundreds of lives.
Glenn is a native of North Carolina and went to school at Choate, UNC-Chapel Hill and Wake Forest University School of Law.
For more information, call 919-636-1322 or go to bit.ly/2xHFJX6.
Staff report