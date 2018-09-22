The Charleston area boasts more than a dozen active theater companies. One specializes in big-production musicals, another in smart ensemble pieces. One company likes to present cabaret shows, another quirky original works.
And then there is Arthur Gilliard’s Art Forms and Theatre Concepts, which has been active since 1995 presenting works by and about African Americans.
A few years ago, another enterprise emerged to highlight the black experience. Yvonne Broaddus started Charleston Black Theatre to create artistic opportunities to examine history.
But it has been difficult for the two groups to keep afloat financially and offer robust programming. Thankfully, the city of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs sponsors the annual MOJA Arts Festival, mounted each fall. MOJA, which celebrates African-American and Caribbean culture, includes a theater component that typically features an Art Forms production. The festival also has provided support to Broaddus for her 2016 presentation of “Harriet’s Return,” starring Karen Jones, and for the staged reading of “George Washington’s Boy” by Ted Lange.
This year, MOJA will offer two full-scale productions of plays at the Dock Street Theatre, a revival of Gilliard’s “Debutant of the Season,” first presented at the festival in 1997, and playwright Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat,” winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, mounted by Pure Theatre and directed by Sharon Graci.
MOJA also presents a variety of music concerts, literary events, dance programs and more. A juried art exhibition will be on view at the Dock Street Theatre. For details and tickets, go to www.mojafestival.com.
Filling a void
Gilliard, author of “Debutante” and artistic director of Art Forms, said he was chairman of the MOJA Arts Festival at the beginning and noted that it had no theater component. Because he had experience as an actor, he was asked to start one. Thus Art Forms was born.
The work of the so-called black theater is critical, he said.
“If we don’t tell our stories, who’s going to tell them?” Gilliard said. “And if they’re not told they could easily be forgotten.”
His play is about a mother's determined quest for respectability.
Gilliard was born in Charleston, left in 1967 to attend Bishop College in Dallas, Texas, then moved to New York City where he worked for an insurance company while trying to get his acting career in gear.
A theater appearance led to a TV role in “North and South,” a mini-series partly shot in Charleston. And that brought Gilliard home for good.
“I came to Charleston as an actor, and the only reason I came back after doing the project ‘North and South’ is because I saw such a big difference in the city,” he said. “Prior to my leaving after high school, (blacks) were not welcome downtown. ... But after, I saw black and white people mingling and socializing together. Charleston had really, really changed.”
He seized the opportunity to fill a void, he said.
“I could not understand why a culture so rich was not showcasing that on the stage,” Gilliard said.
He began to present plays in the basement of Emanuel AME Church. And he was part of MOJA, mounting productions at the Dock Street Theatre.
Today, the artistic landscape of Charleston has changed further, Gilliard noted. Now, there’s an audience interested in the black experience and in Gullah culture, and more opportunities to present that culture on the stage.
Art Forms has survived despite financial challenges and a lack of regular rehearsal and performance space, but the new Cannon Street Arts Center could make it possible for the company to find a degree of stability and offer more shows, not only during MOJA and the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, Gilliard said. His goal is four productions a year.
Telling the story
Sharon Graci, artistic director of Pure Theatre, said the play “Sweat” confronts racial issues in the larger context of class conflict and economic stress. The play is about how economic insecurity and attacks on the labor force influence human relationships and can prompt us to seek someone to blame rather than acknowledge the larger forces at work.
Graci said the play, written by an African-American, transcends the niche of “black theater.”
“I think ‘Sweat’ really is telling a human story,” Graci said. “(Nottage) is doing a good job of giving voice to the different identities represented in the play.”
Nevertheless, she presents issues of race, and Graci’s approach as a white woman is to foster discussion among the actors and to encourage them to reach their own conclusions about character motivation, playwright intention and more. The last think she can do is impose her own attitudes on the work, she said.
Joy Vandervort-Cobb, an actress in the play and professor of African American Theater at the College of Charleston, said it is a thrill to wrestle with Nottage’s well-drawn characters. At rehearsal recently, the actors argued productively about the play’s various meanings, explicit and hidden.
They spoke of labor traumas close to home — the closure of the Navy base in 1996, the decline of textile manufacturing in the Upstate, the struggles of the Georgetown steel mill. And they discussed how such troubles can impact people of color disproportionately.
“It’s hard enough to endure hard labor, at least knowing a pension is coming,” Vandervort-Cobb said. “But what happens when it all just ends?”
These are the stories that must be told, she added.
“The only way to get African-American culture and the African-American identity folded into the national culture is to give us a voice and forum, and that’s what African-American theater does.”
'More of it'
Jason Gourdine, an African-American filmmaker in Charleston, said the black theater also provides opportunities for actors and others to work, and for writers to express themselves artistically.
Such work deserves more support and more exposure, though.
“I would like to see more of it,” more of the serious stuff, he said.
That, in turn, could inspire others not only to better understand black culture but to join in its creation.
Yvonne Broaddus, founder and executive producer of Charleston Black Theatre, said her purpose is to combine entertainment and history in an effort to draw more young people to the theater.
She has sought to partner with community outreach groups and schools to engage students in the creative process, and she has presented staged productions about Harriet Tubman and George Washington’s young slave.
Broaddus, too, felt something was lacking in Charleston, something she, a trained actor, was in a position to provide: plays that allow African Americans to see themselves represented on stage.
“Years ago, you were not allowed as a black person in a theater,” she mused. Now there is a lingering reluctance among blacks to patronize theatrical productions. “There are a lot of people who would go, but don’t feel comfortable.”
Broaddus wants that reluctance dispelled. For what better way is there than the theater to tell important stories that speak directly to African Americans and, by extension, all Americans?