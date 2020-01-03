The Bach Society of Charleston presents its second Bachanalia at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Charleston Library Society, 164 King St.

"Bachanalia 2020: The Intimate Bach" is a celebration of the famed baroque-era composer and his musical cohort. It features cellist Phoebe Carrai, Juilliard School of Music faculty member and director of the Harvard Baroque Chamber Orchestra. She will perform Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major on a baroque instrument.

In reference to Bach’s love of anagrams, which he integrated into some of his compositions, the program will include works by composers whose last names begin with letters spelling B-A-C-H: cantatas by J.S. Bach, Tomaso Albinoni and Antonio Caldara, and harpsichord works by George Frideric Handel.

Bach Society of Charleston Artistic Director Ricard Bordas, a countertenor, and harpsichordist Daniel Sansone also will perform.

The Bachanalia celebrates the lives and works of Bach and his contemporaries, and offers commentary from scholars and music played on period instruments. The program is a prelude to the Bach Society’s eighth Bach Festival, which will pay tribute to the 1670 settlement of Charles Towne by featuring music by composers born that year and music originally performed by singers born in 1670.

For more information and tickets go to www.bachsocietyofcharleston.org or call 843-906-3521.