Autumn brings forth a rich tapestry of hues in nature. While the Lowcountry may not be known as a hot spot for leaf peeping, we are fortunate to have a painters’ palette of native, fall-blooming wildflowers, shrubs and vines that can easily be utilized in the home landscape. These beauties adorn our roadsides, fields and wetlands with beautiful colors, often attracting nectar-seeking pollinators.
It's easy to bring autumnal hues into your landscape with one of these fall blooming native plants.
Among the Lowcountry’s most beautiful native fall plants is Blue Mist Flower (Conoclinium coelestinum). Blue Mist Flower is an herbaceous perennial native to the eastern half of the United States. Sometimes called wild ageratum, this member of the aster family grows 1-3 feet tall. Fluffy blue flowers persist from September through November, making it an important nectar source for late season bees and butterflies.
Tolerant of a wide range of soil types, Blue Mist Flower prefers moist soils and partial-to-full sun. Despite its tolerance for wet soils, it is undaunted by drought. In fact, over-watering may encourage this plant to spread beyond the garden borders, making it a great plant for water conservation.
The bluish-purple flowers make a showy contrast to warm colored fall flowers and foliage. Blue Mist Flower is best used in natural wildflower gardens, cottage gardens, at the woodland edge or at the edges of ponds and water features. While appearing to be a delicate beauty, this plant is useful in tough landscape situations, as well as soil stabilization and in constructed wetlands to improve water quality.
Carolina Climbing Aster (Ampelaster carolinianus) spends most of the year as an unassuming vine languishing on a trellis over my garage until fall, when it bursts into flower. When it does bloom, it always a pleasant surprise, as it is literally covered with small, fragrant purple to pink daisy-like flowers. The flowers attract pollinating insects and persist well into early winter, despite the inevitable frosts of November.
The Ladybird Wildflower Center native plant database (wildflower.org) describes climbing aster as more of a tangle than a vine, but with a little support and some strategic tying, it will scramble up a small trellis or lamp post with its slim woody stems and alternating oval leaves. Reaching heights of only 10-15 feet, Carolina Climbing Aster is perfect for draping over a split rail or white picket fence. Grow it in full sun to partial shade in almost any type of soil, but avoid pruning away the seemingly dead vine in winter; remove old growth as new shoots emerge from the crown in spring.
Beautyberry (Callicarpa americana) is an easy-to-grow native shrub that offers four seasons of interest in the garden. Spring reveals small lavender flowers that are sweetly fragrant, making them attractive to bees. Throughout the summer months, the coarse-textured, deep green leaves act as a backdrop for showier perennials. Beautyberry’s season to shine arrives with the shorter days of fall. Deep magenta berries encircle its gracefully arching stems like gems nestled among the leaves. The bare stems of this deciduous shrub offer winter interest, as well as a place for birds to rest along the edge of the landscape.
Beautyberry is one of my favorite shrubs for woodland gardens since it looks great with ferns and other partial-shade-loving plants. Birds enjoy a meal of beautyberries, too, so it’s not unusual to find seedlings scattered throughout the landscape. Beautyberry may grow up to 8 feet tall and flowers on new growth, so prune as needed in winter or very early spring.
Most gardeners are in a love-hate relationship with swamp sunflower (Helianthus angustifolia). This “rowdy” native perennial can be aggressive, but in the right location, this fall-bloomer is stunning. I found the perfect spot in my garden, a bed surrounded by concrete and gravel that helps keep this vigorous grower in bounds.
When grown in full sun, swamp sunflower can reach over 10 feet, with small yellow flowers nodding on upright stems. Cut these long-legged beauties back mid-summer to avoid late season flopping, particularly when growing them in partially shaded gardens. Don’t worry, you’ll still have plenty of flowers in the fall. Like most of its Aster family relatives, this prolific bloomer is enjoyed by bees, butterflies and birds. Swamp sunflower isn’t fussy about soil type, but as its name implies, it does best in moist soil. Avoid excessive moisture to keep this fall beauty in its place.