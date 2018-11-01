Ann Patchett is working on a new book, which is exciting. The novelist has won legions of fans; her biggest hit, “Bel Canto,” catapulting her to literary fame. The latest title will be called “Maymie or the Dutch House.” She’s been making good progress, though the holiday season is sure to disrupt it a little, she said.
That’s because Patchett is more than a novelist; she’s an entrepreneur determined to sell books the old-fashioned way, at a store, in a town (Nashville) that had been left bereft of brick-and-mortar booksellers. Don’t get her started on the topic of Amazon and its monopoly. Or maybe do, you’ll learn something about the injustices of the book business.
She started Parnassus Books with partner Karen Hayes in November 2011. The shop boasts the tag line, “An independent bookstore for independent people,” which should give you a sense of where Patchett is coming from.
The store also organizes many literary events: signings, book talks, panel discussions, storytelling sessions and more. In its seven years, it has established itself as one of Nashville’s important artistic institutions.
Patchett will join The Post and Courier’s Fall Book & Author Luncheon, scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the Charleston Marriott. Other authors slated to appear are Celia Rivenbark, Shari Lapena, Ted Bell and Margaret George.
Patchett said she’s disinclined these days to make many book appearances, preferring the Elena Ferrante method of letting her novels do all the talking. But at the other end of the publicity spectrum is an opportunity to encourage positive change, “when you’re willing to take your public recognition, your fame and mobilize toward social good.”
For her, that means respecting books and independent booksellers, supporting young authors, buying local and fostering community.
“To some extent, I feel I’ve done that with the bookstore,” she said.
But the writing continues apace. Patchett has published seven character-driven novels and three nonfiction books. She edited “The Best American Short Stories” of 2006. And she has established momentum writing the new novel, so nothing, not even Christmas gift buying at Parnassus and the many book talks she hosts, will stop her now, she said.
Except maybe opera.
She’s a huge opera fan.
That wasn’t the case before the award-winning “Bel Canto” appeared in 2001. She had decided that one of her characters in the book would be a classically trained singer, so she immersed herself in opera, spending what little money she had at the time to get to New York City and attend productions at the Metropolitan Opera.
Some readers assumed her character was modeled after Renee Fleming, but that wasn’t exactly true. What was true was that Patchett had a chance to meet Fleming soon after the novel appeared to critical acclaim, and the two women became great friends.
The book had a lot of crossover appeal, Patchett said. “I did a lot for opera, which is very weird.”
Even weirder: “Bel Canto” was made into an opera! Conceived and curated by Fleming!
In case you are wondering, Patchett’s favorite opera is Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” which boasts some of the genre’s most glorious melodies, as well as a strong female protagonist who bucks convention.
She’s a fan of the bel canto repertoire, too: Rossini, Donizetti and Bellini, especially “La Sonnambula.”
But we digress. Patchett will be in Charleston to talk about books, not music. She will break her 2018 vow for the third time this year and offer another public address (the first two were for fundraisers).
She will do so because her friend and luncheon co-host Dorothea Benton Frank asked her to fill in for Lee Smith, who could not attend, and because Patchett is disinclined to refuse Frank.
What’s more, who could resist a large room full of appreciative readers, the kind who frequent book stores, who cheer favorite authors, who root for the writer refusing to be subsumed by the digital age, the writer maintaining faith in the power of the written word inked onto the paper page?
Ah, the romance of it! The drama! The tragedy! It’s the stuff of good opera.