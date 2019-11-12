Optimal Hearing recently announced a pledge of more than $200,000 to provide hearing devices and services to areas that include Georgia, northeast Florida and coastal South Carolina.

The funding will be a part of its Billy R. Pitt Community Care Fund, an initiative named after the company's founder. The funding will be used to help families that can't afford proper hearing services without additional assistance.

"We understand there is a certain segment of the population that has difficulty accessing better hearing," said Dr. Gabriel Pitt, the chief audiology officer at Optimal Hearing in a press release.

The company said the average retail cost of hearing services is between $3,000 and $5,000. It also emphasized that since Medicare doesn't often provide hearing aid benefits to seniors, getting proper hearing services can be out of reach for some people.

The goal is to help families in each of the company's more than 30 locations throughout the Southeast. There are six locations in the Lowcountry.

Individuals interested in attaining the assistance can apply through the company's website at optimalhearing.com.

"This pledge honors not only my grandfather's legacy, but also goes a long way to help us give back to the communities that have supported Optimal Hearing for nearly 60 years," Pitt said.