You might have overlooked it, but at the top of King Street, wedged between Laurel Avenue to the west, the Exxon gas station along Mt. Pleasant Street to the north, and some single-family homes to the south, sits a little-used public park.
It’s covered by the elevated roadway of Interstate 26, which curves across the Wagener Terrace neighborhood and casts its shade over the ramshackle children’s play equipment.
It was once larger and lit, a site of neighborhood activity. But the highway carved through the area in the 1960s, and the neighborhood fell into decline. Vivian Anderson Moultrie Park became a no-go zone.
Now, the city plans to change that. It is working with the nonprofit community development group Enough Pie to renovate and enliven the playground with a public art project, new equipment, a refurbished basketball court and creative landscaping.
The city was planning to do something there no matter what, but then, more than a year ago, officials first heard about Enough Pie’s desire to launch a mural project that would enliven part of the right-of-way beneath I-26, between King and Meeting streets, with colorful murals painted on the support columns.
That effort required approvals from the city and the South Carolina Department of Transportation, but only a dozen columns were offered. Not quite enough to make a big visual impact, according to Enough Pie Executive Director Cathryn Zommer.
So when the city suggested moving the project to the nearby playground, Zommer and her team embraced the opportunity. Now they will have 50 columns to paint, plus greenery to plant and children to please.
“We shifted our focus and are partnering with the Department of Parks and Recreation to (transform) an existing park that’s pretty underutilized,” she said.
Already, about 30 artists have expressed interest in the mural initiative. Originally, they would have enjoyed a high degree of autonomy, painting a variety of images. Now, Enough Pie will work with artists to come up with a unified approach, one that engages members of the community at large, Zommer said.
The effort could lead to more community partnerships and possibly an artistic decoration of the new basketball court, too, she said.
Soon after New Year’s, Enough Pie will have collected all applications and ideas from local artists and begin work on the final plan, Zommer said.
Jason Kronsberg, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said Moultrie Park is on the city’s maintenance schedule and that it’s more visible than the location where the murals originally were to be painted.
An evaluation of the site soon will determine precisely what can be accomplished in the months to come, and a grant will help cover the costs of playground improvements, he said. The tentative goal is to finish the renovation work by May. Enough Pie’s team of artists likely will begin applying the paint once the city’s work is done. It’s possible that the park will be reopened on the Labor Day weekend.
“Hopefully, this will re-energize it, reactivate it, with all the population shift to that area,” Kronsberg said.
It’s not the only infrastructure project underway on the upper part of the Charleston peninsula.
The city is working with the nonprofit Friends of the Lowcountry Lowline on a new multimillion-dollar linear park that would run beneath and alongside I-26, from about Mount Pleasant Street to Columbus Street. The LowLine would offer illuminated bike and pedestrian paths, greenspace and landscaping and other features meant to reconnect streets that were severed by the construction of the highway, and to provide new opportunities for area residents.
The renovated playground would be one urban amenity that ultimately links up with the LowLine, Kronsberg said.