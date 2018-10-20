Sometimes you just have to dig into the bucket of classics and remind audiences about greatness.
That’s not to say you can’t reinterpret something old, and perhaps dated, but plays of yore don’t become part of the standard repertoire unless they contain universal, transcendent truths, unless they speak to, and challenge, theatergoers today.
Two local companies are mounting productions that hark back to the past yet remain vital for today. Flowertown Players in Summerville presents Arthur Miller’s 1953 “The Crucible," which ostensibly is about the Salem Witch Trials but really is an allegory for McCarthyism and the persecution of Americans thought to have ties to the Communist Party.
Charleston Stage, a professional company resident at the Dock Street Theatre, presents John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men,” which is about two migrant ranch workers in California, pursuing a form of the American Dream, who are hindered by circumstance.
Patrons will likely appreciate the relevance of these two works. Who can’t make the connection between the injustice of the Salem Witch Trials and the #MeToo movement? Who can’t sympathize with the desire to achieve economic independence only to discover that one’s goals are unattainable because of obstacles others throw in your path, and because of one’s own frailty?
These are not the blockbuster theatrical events that almost always draw a big crowd, like Charleston Stage’s recent production of “Mamma Mia” or the over-the-top Sondheim musical “Sweeney Todd” produced by Flowertown last year. These are challenging works that demand something of the audience.
“We know ‘Of Mice and Men’ isn’t going to do as well,” mused Marybeth Clark, the associate artistic director of Charleston Stage who is directing the play. “But it’s a beautiful story, a beautiful script.” The rewards of exploring such a work are manifold. “It just feels great as an artist and as a director and as a company, even when something is not as quote-unquote popular, it doesn’t mean it’s not valuable.”
Clark said her company tries to present at least one classic show each season, often a play that’s based on a famous book, and might appeal to students. In recent years, Charleston Stage mounted “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Miracle Worker,” for example.
“Sometimes with classics like this it’s the best opportunity for students to find something they’re not finding at home when they’re reading,” Clark said. “Not everyone’s going to fall in love with a book, but when you have something like this ...,” it provides a chance to refer students to the source material and get them excited about it.
And what’s not to like?
“Of Mice and Men” is about interesting characters “all slowly getting together and believing they can have this dream, build this farm, the idea that no matter how hard it gets, these people are going to find a way out,” Clark said.
That idea, “a belief in something outside the immediate,” and the harsh outcome at the end of the play, are especially relevant today, she added.
Josh Bates, director of “The Crucible,” said some patrons likely read Miller’s play in high school and will welcome a chance to revisit the material, this time fully staged.
“It’s definitely a challenge,” Bates said. The play, a product of the 1950s, reflects a misogyny that was rampant in the 1690s, to be sure, but also present in the middle of the last century. “Everything was blamed on women; there’s a lot of mansplaining in the show.”
So Bates decided to cut 45 minutes from the 3-hour-15-minute run time, reducing most of that mansplaining but preserving the integrity of Miller’s play, he said.
What’s different about this production for Flowertown Players, a well-established community theater company, is that it’s done in the round, which has required a reconfiguration of the theater space and some coaching of the actors who are unaccustomed to having an audience on all sides, Bates said.
“I’ve directed 50 or 60 shows,” he said. “This is probably the most talented cast that I’ve had who were not Equity (union) actors. There have been times (in rehearsal) when, after a scene, we sit in silence and absorb what happened.”
Initially, the production team planned to use a simple set, but then opted to create a sense of place, and perhaps a sense of dread, by building a barn strewn with hay and 50 chairs hanging from the ceiling.
“The Crucible” runs Oct. 19-28. Go to www.flowertownplayers.org for tickets. “Of Mice and Men” runs Oct. 17-Nov. 4. Go to charlestonstage.com for tickets.