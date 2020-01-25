Imagine you are an art critic or historian in the year 2100, looking back at the emergence in the 1960s of mass-market video technologies and the introduction of video art installations.

You’d think: How quirky, raw and innovative. They started with a Sony Portapak! They used 16mm film!

You’d study certain artists, especially Nam June Paik, a Korean-American innovator, and perhaps Joan Jonas, Bill Viola and William Wegman.

You’d delight in the intellectual provocations, the grace, the weirdness these artists were able to conjure using a still-crude technology, and you’d find it exciting to contextualize this new genre within the broader conceptual art movement.

And then, as you continued your scholarly explorations, almost certainly you would encounter the work of New Yorker Paul Tschinkel.

Here was an artist’s video artist, a trailblazer whose main subject became art itself. Trained as a painter, Tschinkel first tried to embrace the dominant visual aesthetic of the time, abstract expressionism, before turning to video in the early 1970s.

“I became fascinated with it,” he said. “It had a broad range in terms of what you could do with it: conceptual, documentary, political, street work. That became my medium, my voice.”

Tschinkel will be in Charleston on Thursday, Feb. 6, to screen two of his many short “documentaries” at a new arts venue called The Space, located at 2147 Heriot St., Studio F. The doors open at 6 p.m. The Space is operated by local photographers Caroline Knopf and Mark Stetler, whose Camera Works Café initiative includes a semi-regular series of photography-related presentations.

The films spotlight influential photographers Cindy Sherman and Nan Goldin. The first was shot, mostly, in 1983, and expanded recently, Tschinkel said. The second was shot in the early 2000s.

Sherman is an inventive artist who examines notions of persona and identity, often portraying herself as assumed fictional characters. Goldin depicts marginalized communities, especially gay culture and, more recently, those coping with opioid addiction.

The two documentaries are among dozens and dozens of short films about visual artists and musicians that Tschinkel has made over the decades, many for his now-defunct New York City cable television show "Paul Tschinkel’s Inner-Tube” and for his ongoing project called ART/new york.

"We can think of no one better than Paul to be our first speaker at the new Camera Works Café," Stetler said. "A forward-thinking and inventive artist using his skills to promote the arts community around him, Paul not only built a very important organization in ART/new york but has captured a very important moment in New York City's art history."

Often the video artist works with his wife Sarah Berry-Tschinkel, an actress and Jungian psychoanalyst who co-writes some of the scripts and narrates. She also performs a one-woman show about Sabina Spielrein, an historically essential figure who helped Carl Jung refine his theories, and who devised a few of her own.

Berry-Tschinkel will present “Sabina Spielrein: Her Extraordinary Destiny” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St.

It will be a busy weekend in Charleston for the couple, first with a focus on the emergent New York arts scene of the late 20th century, then with an enactment of a fascinating and tragic life.

Finding his place in SoHo

Tschinkel was born in Slovenia, Yugoslavia, and emigrated with his parents to the U.S. in 1952. As a young boy, he rode the M train from Queens to Manhattan and discovered underground coffee shops that offered a hint of a rough-and-tumble creative downtown scene.

After earning a bachelor’s degree from Queens College in 1960, he went on to study art at Yale, ultimately earning an MFA. He studied with Josef Albers, the German-born artist and educator who taught at the Bauhaus and at Black Mountain College.

In New Haven, Tschinkel tried painting, sculpture, collage.

“But I was never really very satisfied,” he said. “Each pursuit had its own dead-end, at least for me.”

In 1970, he returned to New York City, lived on the Bowery, and bought a video camera at the urging of a friend. To pay the bills, he took a teaching job at Queensborough Community College.

He showed his video art in galleries, but this was a new medium without much market demand. One day he ran into a friend, fellow video artist Anton Perich, who had been part of the underground milieu in Paris for a few years before moving to New York, befriending Andy Warhol and photographing musicians at Max’s Kansas City nightclub on Park Avenue South (when he wasn’t bussing tables).

“Instead of showing in a gallery once a year, why not go to cable television?” Perich proposed.

So that’s what Tschinkel did. He asked for a weekly show on Manhattan Cable.

“They said, ‘great,’ and I got a half-hour Sunday night at 11.”

His was one of the early cable shows, and it was a hit. It lasted 10 years, until 1984. Initially, he aired art pieces, conceptual or experimental in nature. He’d turn the camera, for instance, and film water running from a faucet sideways. One segment was called “Travels of a Microphone” and featured Tschinkel dropping a live mic inside his clothes, down his body, from head to foot.

This was, shall we say, his creative period.

During this time, he lived in the grungy SoHo neighborhood, full of abandoned cast-iron buildings once devoted to light manufacturing that had become cheap housing for artists willing to buck rarely enforced zoning laws.

Some of the artists learned about Tschinkel’s cable capers and wanted in on the action. The videos became more collaborative.

“Every Friday night, people would come to my loft on Greene Street and we’d make the show for the following week,” he recalled.

One day, Tschinkel invited feminist artist Hannah Wilke to collaborate but she declined because she had promised to give pop artist Claes Oldenburg a haircut.

Tschinkel thought about this for a second, then said: Come on over! And bring Claes!

The resulting video, in which Wilke gives Oldenburg a sensual, loving trim as a Bessie Smith record plays in the background, epitomized the impromptu style and tone of the Inner-Tube series.

The lure of rock 'n' roll

Other videos were about artists and their work. Tschinkel and his collaborators interviewed Louise Bourgeois, Chuck Close, Jeff Koons, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kiki Smith, Robert Mapplethorpe and many more.

In 1979, just as SoHo’s pioneering residents were catching the first whiffs of money wafting through the stale air of the artists’ colony, one of Tschinkel’s regular video collaborators suggested that he take his creative impulse into the clubs and film punk bands.

This took him to CBGBs on the Bowery, and to the Mudd Club and Max’s and other venues where he captured on film the Ramones, Mink de Ville, The Cramps, The Heartbreakers, The Dead Kennedy’s, John Cale of The Velvet Underground, Johnny Thunder and others.

By the mid-1980s, SoHo was experiencing a terrific transformation from a no man’s land into a vibrant center of high-end retail. The entrepreneurs and downtown financiers were moving in and taking over.

As artists abandoned the neighborhood in search of browner pastures, Tschinkel was looking for something else to film.

“SoHo was dying at this point, so I wanted to get involved in something new,” he said. “I wanted it to be like a concert experience.”

Tschinkel’s videos, which ultimately ended up on his cable show, were a predecessor to MTV.

Around the same time, he formalized his Inner-Tube activities, creating a packaged video magazine about artists called ART/new york that he sold to colleges.

And he continued to teach so he might generate reliable income.

He has not slowed down; the inventory continues to grow. Now Tschinkel is working on video No. 74 about Marcia Resnick, titled “Punks, Poets and Provocateurs.”

And he’s assembling a series of video vignettes called “SoHo Stories” which feature artists such as Chuck Close and Laurie Anderson talking about the good old days in their beloved enclave.

Tschinkel is focused on what some might consider New York’s post-abstract expressionism artistic glory days — when conceptual art was on the rise; when artists colonized a dilapidated SoHo neighborhood; when video artists Steina and Woody Vasulka’s The Kitchen hosted an array of creative people, including Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, Peter Greenaway, Brian Eno, Meredith Monk, Bill T. Jones, David Byrne, Nico Muhly and Cindy Sherman; when the punk and New Wave bands made a ruckus in the downtown clubs; when Robert Moses' Lower Manhattan Expressway threatened to tear through SoHo and a community of urban activists stopped it; when New York City was rundown and dangerous and torn between the nihilism of a pre-digital age and the sanguine energy of a flourishing experimental art scene.

The influences of that New York City have rippled across decades, generations and geographies. That New York City now is part of myth's domain.

And there was Tschinkel, recording it for posterity.