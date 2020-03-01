Terrace Charleston Film Festival features array of local and international movies

So this is the sort of movie you are able to view at the Charleston Terrace Film Festival: “The Woman Who Loved Giraffes.”

It’s a feature documentary that's generally not projected onto most big screens of commercial movie houses. It’s the kind of movie that will excite you, anger you and cause you to marvel at the Earth’s natural wonders as well as its persistent injustice.

Anne Innis Dagg, fascinated with giraffes, decided at age 23 in the year 1956, to travel from Canada to Africa so she could observe the animals up close and document their behavior. Dagg was the first-ever scientist to study animals in their natural habitat.

Her work was consequential and influential, but she didn’t know it. She had run up against a system so patriarchal it left no room for ambitious women. Her year with the giraffes gave way to a life of advocacy for women in academia.

She had been denied the career she wanted most.

Learn about Dagg at the film festival, set for Thursday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8, and see many other compelling movies, including “Fantastic Fungi,” “Dream Horse,” “63 Up” and “Standing Up and Falling Down.”

On tap are documentaries, feature dramas, comedies, shorts and two festivals within the festival: The Best of Indie Grants Shorts, presented by Indie Grants and the Carolina Film Alliance, and the Charleston JCC Filmfest.

Before Alison Reid made “The Woman Who Loved Giraffes,” she was a stunt woman and then a stunt coordinator in Hollywood. That afforded her plenty of opportunity to work with actors, technicians and camera operators, so directing movies came naturally, she said.

When she first learned about Dagg’s story in 2013, Reid wanted to make an “Out of Africa”-style drama and started to develop a script, but then she heard that Dagg was returning to the land of giraffes for the first time in 50 years. So Reid switched gears: She wanted to capture the trip on film, and soon understood she had begun to make a documentary, one that was reminiscent in a way to “Sugarman,” for Dagg was far more famous in giraffe circles than she realized.

As a young woman, she muscled her way into Africa to study giraffes in the wild and co-authored a seminal book titled “The Giraffe: Its Biology, Behavior and Ecology.”

“That’s the book that’s on every zookeeper’s bookshelf, and every scientist’s bookshelf,” Reid said.

But Dagg ran into intense misogyny in academia. Her career as a biologist, naturalist and conservationist was derailed when she was denied tenure at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, Reid said.

Dagg became an advocate for women in academia, publishing “The Feminine Gaze: A Canadian Compendium of Non-Fiction Women Authors and Their Books, 1836-1945,” as well as other volumes about giraffes and animal behavior.

When her book “Pursuing Giraffe: A 1950s Adventure” was published in 2006, Dagg was recognized as the lost pioneer of giraffe scholarship and soon gained the respect that had been denied her, Reid said. Honorary doctorates were bestowed. The University of Guelph apologized and started a scholarship in her name.

And Dagg returned to Africa to encounter once again the animals she loves.

“Anne was just blown away; she had no idea that people cared about her work,” Reid said.

Festivals within the festival

Sandra Brett, coordinator of the Charleston JCC Filmfest, said she has been working with Terrace Theater owner Paul Brown since 2010 to show movies, often Israeli-made, with Jewish themes. The films are shown periodically throughout the year, but several are clustered for screening during the Terrace Theater’s Charleston Film Festival.

This year’s cluster is a set of five movies presented by the Charleston Jewish Federation that includes an intense drama about Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin; a unique buddy picture starring Billy Crystal; a comedy about how conflict can provide good material for a soap opera; a drama about Marcel Marceau’s youthful experience with the French Resistance; and a true story about a German POW who becomes goalkeeper for the Manchester City soccer team.

Brett and Brown work together to select the movies for the festival each year, striving to strike a balance between serious and entertaining topics, she said.

“Our mission is the inclusion of films that will appeal to a wide audience, including comedies, dramas and documentaries,” Brett said. “Since the Israeli film industry has exploded in the last few years, there are many fine Israeli films available.”

The other mini-festival within the festival this year is afternoon screenings at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, of short films made by participants of the Indie Grants program, led by Brad Jayne.

“It takes people having your back to make a film,” Jayne said. “That’s what we try to do with Indie Grants: provide strong producers and financing and other production support to make the best shorts film possible.”

The Indie Grants training initiative develops opportunities for emerging South Carolina filmmakers and technicians to gain valuable experience.

“The fact that we get great South Carolina films at the same time, and everyone involved learns and gets professional development, represents what we’re trying to do here,” Jayne said.

Local connections and talkbacks

Brown noted the South Carolina connections in the festival. Aside from the Indie Grants shorts, Carolina Film Alliance also is co-presenting the mystery feature “Deceiver” by Josh and Jonas Pate, filmed in Charleston in 1997. It stars Tim Roth, Ellen Burstyn, Rosanna Arquette, Renee Zellweger and Chris Penn. It will be screened opening night.

“Sophie and the Rising Sun,” a film by Maggie Greenwald, is about interracial love in South Carolina. “A Nun’s Curse” is a horror feature by local filmmaker Tommy Faircloth. And “Burden” is a drama about a young Klansman in the small Upstate town of Laurens who abandons the hate group and befriends a black preacher.

Several of the screenings include Q&As with filmmakers, “Resistance” on opening night will be discussed by Lisa Signori, a professor of French and gender studies at the College of Charleston. A Q&A will follow the screening of “Deceiver” at 7 p.m. Thursday.

This reporter will moderate a discussion with director Andrew Hacker and the Rev. David Kennedy at the 7 p.m. Friday screening of “Burden,” and interview the screenwriter of “Incitement” after the 2:15 p.m. Sunday screening.

Reid and Dagg (now 87) will appear via Skype to discuss “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes” at the 2:15 p.m. Saturday screening. Indie Grants filmmakers will be on hand to discuss their work at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. And “Goalie” director Adrianna Maggs and producer Daniel Iron will participate in a Q&A at the screening at noon Sunday.

For a complete lineup, to watch trailers, and to buy tickets, go to bit.ly/terrace11.