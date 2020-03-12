St. Patrick's Day parades in Charleston among cultural events canceled because of COVID-19

A lot has changed in just two days, and we are only at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in the United States.
On Tuesday, South Carolina epidemiologist Linda Bell tweeted, “There’s no reason to alter our routine activities. There’s no reason, at this time, to cancel any public events or take any special measures, when there is no evidence of ongoing spread in a community.”
On Tuesday evening, the Charleston Gospel Choir announced its spring performance on April 4, “A Tribute to Sergeant Isaac Woodard,” was postponed until further notice.
"Until there is a widespread testing method, our patrons may feel uncomfortable gathering for extracurricular activities at this time,” organizers said.
On Thursday, the city of North Charleston announced it was canceling its St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Block Party that had been set for Saturday, and the city of Charleston said it was canceling two St. Patrick's Day parades on Tuesday. The College of Charleston announced its Charleston Music Fest concert on March 26 featuring the Kyiv Trio was canceled because of new travel restrictions affecting Ukranian violinist Nazar Pylatyuk. And Mount Pleasant officials announced that Saturday’s ArtFest at Towne Centre was canceled.
The college’s Jewish Studies Program canceled three upcoming March events, the Avery Research Center closed until further notice, and the India Association of Greater Charleston postponed its colorful Holi Festival that had been set for Sunday. Yo Art! is postponing its March 26 benefit auction.
Cher is postponing her tour because of corona virus concerns and now will appear Sept. 12 instead of March 20 at the North Charleston Coliseum. The North Charleston Pops concert scheduled for Saturday at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center has been rescheduled for May 23.
This is the early trickle that could be followed by a stronger flow, and anxieties are growing, but for now the people running most local arts organizations and venues are keeping their noses to the grindstone.
Many organizations in the Charleston area — the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, Gaillard Center, Charleston Music Hall, Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Jazz, Pure Theatre, Pour House, Middleton Place, Drayton Hall, High Water Festival, Terrace Theater, Charleston Library Society — have issued statements letting patrons know that they are following developments, heeding instructions from the authorities and making an extra effort to disinfect their facilities.
“We are monitoring information coming from the CDC, WHO, and the State of South Carolina,” wrote Pour House manager Kim Huey in an email similar to all the others. “As with everyone else we are just taking it one day at a time and encouraging our staff to do everything they can to stay healthy. We are remaining diligent in our cleaning, handwashing, and sanitation. We will continue with business as usual until we are instructed to do otherwise. Currently, we have seen no impact on ticket sales.”
Spoleto Festival and the Charleston Symphony also reported no decline in ticket sales — not yet anyway — though it remains to be seen whether ticket holders actually show up.
Jessie Bagley, director of marketing and public relations for Spoleto Festival, said none of the artists coming to Charleston for the 2020 arts extravaganza hail from China or Italy or Iran, three of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus.
Scotland and England are providing artists, but the U.K. is not (yet) subject to the temporary U.S. travel ban. Ballet Flamenco, featuring Sara Baras, is based in Madrid, Spain, which is impacted by the ban, but performances are in early June and the ban could be lifted by then.
Jazz master Abdullah Ibrahim will travel to the festival from South Africa, but so far African countries have avoided significant outbreaks of the virus.
Bagley said many festivalgoers drive to Charleston. She is hopeful that by the end of May the worst of the health crisis will be over and patrons will be eager to get out and about. If the festival were to be canceled, the financial blow would be severe but not fatal, she said.
Down the road, the Savannah Music Festival, set for March 26-April 11, reassured patrons a few days ago, saying that all systems are go, and that staff will be extra diligent about disinfecting performance venues. But on Thursday morning, the festival distributed a new statement highlighting the volatility of the moment.
“At this time, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have tested positive in our (Savannah) area. However, we are aware of widespread venue and event cancellations, as well as updated recommended precautions for high risk populations and new travel restrictions that will impact our artists and patrons. We will issue further statements as soon as possible with more information.”
The Savannah Music Festival relies heavily on artists from abroad.
Some older arts patrons have begun to express concern about being among crowds, but regular Charleston Symphony patron Johnny Warren, 73, will keep going to concerts until the organization stops him, he said. (The CSO is "in lock step" with the Gaillard Center and the city of Charleston, according to CSO Executive Director Michael Smith.)
“I will rely on the symphony to make that decision,” Warren said.
Last week he attended a Chamber Music Charleston concert at the Church of St. Luke and St. Paul and wondered briefly about the health risks.
“But I’m very glad I went,” he said. “It was a wonderful concert.”