Spoleto Festival's Joe Miller leaves Westminster Choir College for post at Ohio conservatory

Joe Miller, director of choral activities for Spoleto Festival USA, has left his post at Westminster Choir College to assume a position at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music.
He leaves Westminster, which is part of Rider University, during a tumultuous period for the school. Rider had hoped to sell the famed choir college to a Chinese education company, but the transaction collapsed after many months of protest and financial strain.
Westminster Choir College, a longstanding partner of Spoleto Festival, has been located on its own campus in Princeton, N.J., but Rider now intends to relocate the college to the main campus in Lawrenceville, N.J., a plan that has sparked further protest from some Westminster stakeholders.
With the future of the Westminster Choir College uncertain, Miller has opted to become director of the choral studies program at his alma mater, replacing Earl Rivers, who retires this spring after a nearly 50-year tenure at CCM. Miller starts this fall.
“As an alumnus, I owe much to this great institution,” Miller said in a statement. “My education at CCM has provided deep roots that have enabled me to grow a diverse and wide-reaching career, and I am honored to help lead the next chapter of this fine institution. I am excited to partner with my new CCM colleagues to find new ways to connect the dots between our ever-changing technology-minded world and our need for shared human experiences.”
Miller did not respond Friday to a request for comment about his work with Spoleto Festival USA.
But the festival's Jessie Bagley, director of marketing and public relations, said he will continue in his role of director of choral activities, adding that it's "too early to assess the implications of his move and how it will impact future seasons."