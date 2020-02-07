Spoleto Festival plans three public discussions on 'Exploring Omar'

In the run-up to Spoleto Festival 2020, which will feature the premiere of the newly commissioned opera "Omar" by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels, festival organizers are presenting "Exploring Omar: A Spoleto ETC Discussion Series." The series of three panel discussions is part of the organization's "Engaging the Community" effort.

All discussions are free to the public, but reservations are required. Go to spoletousa.org or call 843-579-3100.

The opera "Omar" tells the story of Omar Ibn Said, a Muslim who was enslaved and brought to Charleston, and subsequently escaped to North Carolina.

The Spoleto ETC Discussion Series is presented in collaboration with the Charleston County Public Library, the College of Charleston and the International African American Museum.

The first, "Cultural Ties Between Futa Toro (Senegal) and the Lowcountry," is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the College of Charleston's Randolph Hall. It features panelists Victoria Smalls of the Penn Center, Elizabeth West of Georgia State University and John Cropper of the College of Charleston, who will discuss the past and current cultural intersections between the Lowcountry and Omar Ibn Said’s birthplace, Futa Toro, located in present-day Senegal.

Panelists will highlight the faith and cultural traditions of both regions. The moderator is Muhammad Fraser-Rahim of The Citadel.

The second event, "Islam and Enslaved Africans in Early Charleston," is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the auditorium of the Charleston County Public Library's main branch, 68 Calhoun St. It features the library's historian Nic Butler and Hussein Rashid of The New School, and focuses on Islam in the Lowcountry since 1670. The moderator is Brenda Tindal of the International African American Museum.

The last discussion in the series, "Omar Ibn Said, the Man," is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at the Avery Research Center, 125 Bull St. Ala Alryyes of Queens College and Sylviane Diouf will discuss Omar’s historical importance: who he was and why his autobiography is so meaningful. The moderator is Fraser-Rahim. A reception will follow the talk.