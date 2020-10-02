'Southern Charm' is back, this season addressing white privilege, prompting more criticism

After one of its stars screwed up on social media, resorting to the use of monkey emojis in an exchange of direct messages via Instagram with a local Black activist, the fate of Bravo's “Southern Charm” was uncertain.

Would emoji superuser Kathryn Dennis return for the seventh season? Would other members of the cast stick around? Would the controversy help or hurt?

In the immediate aftermath of the social media exchange in May between Dennis and social justice advocate Tamika Gadsden, three of the Bravo network show’s cast members — Cameran Eubanks, Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner — announced on Instagram that they would not return.

And Dennis, too, seemed to suggest maybe it was time to move on.

Then, late last week, the trailer for the new season dropped. Dennis was in it. And her troubles with Gadsden apparently have been incorporated in the plot. Another cast member accuses Dennis of being caught in a bubble of white privilege.

The idea that a TV reality show meant as entertainment should exploit a very real and disturbing expression of racism — and make money doing so — is not something Gadsden is willing to accept in silence.

“Y’all really think I’m finna let these white folks and some token negroes profit off of white women REPEATEDLY calling me a ‘monkey’?” she tweeted Monday morning. “Think again, @BravoTV.”

Gadsden said Bravo officials contacted her requesting permission to use images of her social media exchange with Dennis.

"I declined to give them permission to do that," she said.

On the Charleston Activist Network’s Instagram account, Gadsden posted: “Kathryn Dennis and her fellow cast mates are not tackling, struggling with, working through or triumphing over 'white privilege,' they are profiting from it. ..."

Asked to provide more information about the new season and to respond to Gadsden's criticism, the show’s publicity manager Jordan Gutierrez on Tuesday said she had no comment. Emails sent on Wednesday to cast members Dennis and Shep Rose seeking comment went unanswered.

Tara Gee, a recent transplant to Charleston who watches the show occasionally, said "Southern Charm" certainly reinforces stereotypes of White Southern high society. But it also has made the city look glamorous and likely has contributed to Charleston's recent successes among tourists, brides and bachelorettes.

"It has spotlighted Charleston and brought in a lot of good tourism money," she said, adding that while "Southern Charm" can be offensive and seemingly oblivious to legitimate concerns expressed by Gadsden and others, it's a frivolous show viewers perhaps should not take too seriously. "Of course, it's going to focus on the parts of Charleston that are beautiful and antiquated."

Some of the cast members nevertheless are committed to the community, Gee said.

"If you follow some of the people, there is a genuine concern for this area and its progress," she said. "I don’t think they’re all bad."

But, she wondered, should such a show wade into politics and cultural criticism? And if it does, can it effectively address issues such as white privilege?

Viewer Bob Gebhardt preferred a neutral stance.

"The show has amusing moments mixed in with the cringeworthy; it has local flavor, but makes no claim to authenticity or erudition," he said.

Other Charleston residents expressed a less neutral or nuanced view.

"It is a white supremacist show peddling a Confederate Disneyland narrative that needs to be eliminated!" Dee Shanti said.

"The show is a painful, if not a cruel reminder to some, of the privilege many of these people believe they are due as they may be loosely connected to the hemline of 'ruined finery,'" Bryan Thompson said.

"It doesn't represent the real Charleston," Altanya Coaxum said.

The common phrase “Southern charm” has been used to refer to Southerners' mannerly behavior, hospitality and delicacy. Some have observed that the phrase discreetly references the antebellum past, when mint juleps were sipped on the piazza and Southern belles twirled their dresses in the breeze.

“Southern Charm,” the show, has aired on Bravo since 2014 and drawn a national audience. Filmed in Charleston, it features a group of mostly White high-society friends and their misadventures. Those misadventures have been under scrutiny for many seasons, particularly after original cast member Thomas Ravenel was accused of sexual assault (and later charged), which spurred Bravo to dismiss him after Season 5.

Naomi Olindo, a main cast member for just one season of the show, sparked controversy of her own when she allegedly plagiarized the work of a Charleston artist in a mural she painted at Saltwater Cowboys, a Shem Creek restaurant her family owns. That mural was quickly painted over last summer.

Original cast member Shep Rose also has ruffled feathers with tone-deaf remarks, like when he mocked a homeless woman carrying cans in an Instagram Live video that went viral.

The cast members' lifestyles of partying, golfing, boating and general rich-person tomfoolery has not gone over well with many defenders of Charleston, who argue that the city's complicated history and rich cultural heritage shouldn't be belittled by a reality TV show.