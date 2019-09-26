ArtFields, the region’s largest art competition and exhibition, is inviting artists in 12 Southeastern states to submit work for the 2020 event, scheduled for April 24-May 2 in Lake City.
All submissions must be made online at artfieldssc.org, where artists can find rules and instructions. Submissions will be accepted through Nov. 1, and accepted artists will be notified in December.
Since its 2013 inception, ArtFields competitions have awarded nearly $800,000 in cash prizes to artists from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
The eighth annual art competition will award a $50,000 grand prize, a $25,000 second-place prize and two $12,500 People’s Choice awards (one each for two- and three-dimensional work), in addition to category awards of $1,500 each and 10 merit awards of $2,000 each.
Artists age 18 and older working in any visual medium are encouraged to submit a piece. A jury of visual art professionals will select hundreds of works for the competition and exhibition. Submissions are open to all artists in all media who live in the 12 participating states.