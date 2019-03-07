Got a car and a few bucks to spare? Then consider driving the two hours to Savannah between March 28 and April 13 to take in a concert.
The 30th Savannah Music Festival, one of the most dynamic and varied events of its kind, will present artists from around the world with expertise in many genres and styles in numerous venues throughout the historic downtown area.
There's something to fit any taste. In the mood for flamenco? Prefer some Irish music? Classical chamber music? Expert dobro playing? Zydeco dance tunes? Bebop? Solo piano? Hoppin' Americana string music? A Cuban big band? 16th-century vocal music? A full orchestra?
Or maybe you want to hear Angelique Kidjo sing Talking Heads tunes. Or jazz guitarist Pat Metheny make his Savannah Music Festival debut. Or Jeff Tweedy shake down the Lucas Theatre. Or funk master Maceo Parker. Or a thrilling collaboration between the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra and the Marcus Roberts Trio.
You can experience three performances also scheduled for Spoleto Festival USA: Dafnis Prieto Big Band, I'm With Her and Punch Brothers. And you can immerse yourself in Afro-Cuban music, offered by Dayme Arocena and by El Septeto Santiaguero.
You can even get an earful of Anda Union's traditional Mongolian music.
The festival, which runs for 17 days straight, is more accessible than you think. The two-hour drive each way is a breeze. You can make it a day-trip, take in a couple of shows and be back home in Charleston before midnight.
The Post and Courier will publish a roundup of opening weekend in early April. For a detailed schedule, tickets and other information, visit savannahmusicfestival.org.