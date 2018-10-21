Rodney Atkins to play
Coastal Carolina Fair
The entertainment lineup is here for the Coastal Carolina Fair, a much-anticipated annual tradition for the Charleston area community. The Ladson-based extravaganza features thrilling rides, deep-fried food and some live music.
From the lights of the twirling Ferris wheel up in the sky to the stuffed animal-lined games along the midway, the fair is known to many across the state as a magical place for making memories and enjoying a night of fun.
If you're a Rodney Atkins fan, then that fun just went to a whole new level. The country star will be performing Nov. 2 as a headliner to kick off the last weekend of fair fun.
Other music performers include Joe Nichols on opening night, Oct. 25; Walker Hayes on Oct. 26; Jo Dee Messina on Oct. 27; Lalo Mora on Oct. 28; ASIA featuring John Payne on Oct. 29; An Evening With Building 429 on Oct. 30; Resurrection: A Journey Tribute on Nov. 1; High Valley on Nov. 3; and Brady Smith Band with Saluda Shoals on Nov. 4.
Other entertainment includes the bevy of fair rides, like the circling Crazy Mouse, spooky Haunted Mansion, spinning Gravitron, free-flying Space Roller, giant swing tower The Vertigo and terrifying Mega Drop.
There will also be a tiger performance, art shows, a honey competition, dancers and a petting zoo.
The fair, which extends from Thursday, Oct. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 4, is open on most weeknights from 3-9 p.m. with an hour extension on Friday nights. On weekends, the fairgrounds are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
There is a discount admission of $6-$10 through Oct. 24, which can be purchased online at coastalcarolinafair.org. Visit the website for a full lineup and more information.
—Kalyn Oyer
Artist Mary Burkett
creates new drawings
"Beloved: Legacy of Slavery," a new series of pencil-drawn portraits by Mary Burkett, will be on view 3-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Grace Church Cathedral.
A free Okra Soup Supper at 5 :30 p.m. will feature the artist.
Register at https://bit.ly/2EE7lTk.
The event is co-sponsored by the Episcopal/AME Book Study and Charleston Illumination Project.
Previously, Burkett created a series of portraits of children who perished in the Holocaust.
—Adam Parker
N. Charleston calls artists
for annual festival
The city of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is seeking artists in music, theater, dance, visual art, media art and literature to participate in the 2019 North Charleston Arts Fest, to be held May 1-5 at various venues. National, regional and local artists, cultural groups as well as community organizations are welcome to submit an application to perform on stage or present exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, workshops and more.
The application can be accessed at NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com/apply. Agents submitting applications on behalf of two or more artists or groups should contact the Cultural Arts Department for special instructions. There is no fee to apply. Applications will be accepted through the online submission platform until midnight Dec. 15.
The North Charleston Arts Fest draws more than 30,000 residents and visitors annually. The festival features a variety of free and ticketed events.
For more information about the North Charleston Arts Fest and other participation opportunities, go to NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com, call 843-740-5854 or email culturalarts@northcharleston.org.
—Adam Parker