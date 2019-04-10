Rob Taylor, director of choral activities at the College of Charleston and founder of the Taylor Festival Choir, loves Bach’s Mass in B minor.
“I think it might be the greatest piece of music ever written,” Taylor said not long ago.
It’s been a long-time dream of his to conduct the monumental work, with its vibrant choral sections and biblical texts. Bach wrote the piece late in his life and meant to leave an impression — something for the ages. He plucked favorite compositions of the past, tweaked them, added new material (and Latin text) and organized it into the comprehensive whole we know today.
Taylor is combining his professional Taylor Festival Choir singers with the College of Charleston Madrigal Singers to form a chorus of 44 voices, and he’ll team up with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s 24 core musicians, plus a couple of freelancers, to present the B-minor Mass at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming St.
Tickets cost $10 to $35 and will be sold at the door. They can be purchased online in advance at www.tmgcharleston.com.
The performance marks Taylor’s 20th anniversary at the College of Charleston.
“This is not only about celebrating 20 years at the college but about celebrating colleagues and friends,” he told The Post and Courier in February. “So if I’m going to do something really big, I want to do it with people I know and care about.”