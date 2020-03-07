Q&A with Colum McCann, author of 'Apeirogon'

Editor's Note: Our reviewer John Cusatis asked author Colum McCann about his new novel, "Apeirogon."
How did you settle on the title for your new novel?
An apeirogon is a shape with a countably infinite number of sides. It sounds crazy and impossible and beautiful all at once, and it is. You can be part of an infinite shape and land on any finite point within it. I stumbled upon the word when I was writing “TransAtlantic.” I was looking for a word to suggest infinite sides. I tucked it in my back pocket and I knew immediately that it would be the title. Some people tried to talk me out of it, but I thought it was the perfect title. I want the word to stick. I’d love to see a Valentine’s Day card that says: I love you apeirogonally!
How does the finished book compare to your early vision of it?
It’s pretty close actually. If you look at my early drafts, they haven’t changed all that much. I was quite singular in my intention. I knew I wanted to write a headwrecker of a book, or maybe a heartwrecker.
“Apeirogon” synthesizes so many cultural, historical and scientific references. Were there any surprising discoveries you made during your research?
Everything surprised me. Everything. From the smallest, most anonymous research corner to the large grandiose political statements. But maybe most of all I was surprised by the resilience of the Palestinian people.
How have Bassam and Rami reacted to the novel?
They had a very hard time reading it. It’s extraordinarily tough for them. But they have been incredibly kind at the same time and they have supported it entirely. They even called it a masterpiece, which is beyond generous. They have been traveling around the country with me, giving lectures. They are brilliant men, kind and focused. They want their stories to change the world.
How are the early days of the marathon book tour going, and what sort of responses have you been getting from attendees regarding the book?
I was a bit worried, to be honest. I thought some people might lob some political grenades at me. I’ve had attacks from certain extreme angles, but there is always going to be some darkness where there’s light. The vast, vast, vast majority of people have been open and kind, and the book seems to have touched a deep chord in them. For that I am infinitely grateful.