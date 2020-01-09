The Post and Courier has teamed with Julie Cooke, owner of the Sandpiper and Edward Dare galleries, to transform the lobby of the newspaper building into a small public art gallery with rotating exhibitions.

A show featuring the work of painter Jim Darlington is on view through January.

Darlington is a Sullivan’s Island resident who paints en plein air landscapes and portraits and other subjects in an impressionistic style.

His portraits often are composites of several people he has painted or sketched over the years.

The art project kicked off when The Post and Courier renovated its lobby. Robie Scott, director of community engagement, oversees the effort to draw visitors to the building, which is located in an area along Upper King Street that has been changing significantly in recent years, luring locals and tourists farther and farther up Charleston’s main commercial corridor.

Cooke said some of the rotating exhibitions will highlight the work of an individual artist, while others might showcase two or three painters, depending on the size of the pieces to hang. All work is for sale.

She has represented Darlington for nearly 20 years, she said. Darlington also is a musician who performs in the local band Minimum Wage.

In March, Cooke will install paintings by Edisto Island resident Douglas Grier.

The lobby is open to the public 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.