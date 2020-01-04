Caleb Borick, a 16-year-old Charleston resident, was named a 2020 finalist in classical music by the National YoungArts Foundation. Borick, a pianist, is one of 21 student finalists in his category, and one of 686 teenage finalists in multiple disciplines from across the nation.

Other categories include dance, design, theater, jazz, visual art, writing and vocal performance.

Borick will receive a cash prize of up to $10,000 and will participate in National YoungArts Week (Jan. 4-12), the organization’s program in which participants attend master classes and workshops, and receive mentoring from established artists, including MacArthur Foundation fellow Claire Chase (1996 YoungArts Winner in Classical Music); Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Rene Marie; best-selling author Joan Morgan; Tony-nominated actress Michele Shay; photographer, curator and educator Endia Beal; and Oscar-winning filmmaker Doug Blush (1984 YoungArts Winner in Film).

On Jan. 9, Borick will perform in a classical music concert at the New World Center in Miami. For more information about the National YoungArts Foundation, its competition and YoungArts Week, go to youngarts.org.

Borick now can be nominated by the foundation to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, an honor bestowed on 20 high school seniors. Borick also is eligible to participate in one of the organization’s regional programs, in Miami, Los Angeles or New York.

The young pianist has excelled at several competitions, appeared on NPR's "From the Top" show, attended Music Fest Perugia in Italy, and performed with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.