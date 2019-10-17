The city of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is seeking artists in music, theater, dance, visual art, media art and literature to participate in the 2020 North Charleston Arts Fest, scheduled for April 29-May 3 at various venues throughout North Charleston.
The application can be accessed at NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com/apply. Agents submitting applications on behalf of two or more artists or groups should contact the Cultural Arts Department at 843-740-5854 or culturalarts@northcharleston.org for special instructions.
There is no fee to apply. Applications will be accepted through the online submission platform until midnight Dec. 15.
The North Charleston Arts Fest draws more than 30,000 residents and visitors annually. The festival features an array of concerts, theater presentations, exhibitions and installations, children’s programs, film screenings, workshops and demonstrations and more.
The Arts Fest review panel will select applicants from all art disciplines to create a mix of free and ticketed events. Proposals for new concepts or programs are encouraged.
The Cultural Arts Department also is inviting South Carolina visual artists working in two-dimensional media to participate in a poster design competition.
The winning piece will become the official poster design of the 2020 North Charleston Arts Fest and will be featured on promotional materials and merchandise. The winning artist will receive a $500 purchase award and a solo exhibition at the North Charleston City Gallery in May 2020. The winning piece will become part of the City of North Charleston's Public Art Collection, displayed at City Hall.
There is no entry fee to participate. A maximum of three designs per artist is allowed. The competition is open to South Carolina residents 18 and older. Acceptable categories are acrylic, oil, drawing, pastel, watercolor and mixed media. The submission deadline is Dec. 15.
The application can be accessed by visiting the "apply" page at NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com.
For more information, go to NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com, call 843-740-5854 or email culturalarts@northcharleston.org.