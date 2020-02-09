New Charleston arts venue, The Space, opens with Lowcountry photography exhibition

The Space, a new arts venue at 2143 Heriot St. in the Neck Area of the upper peninsula, will hold its grand opening 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, with a photography show featuring nine female artists based in the Lowcountry.

A selection of works from Leslie Burns, Celie Dailey, Alice Keeney, Caroline Knopf, Nancy Marshall, Callie Shell, Nickie Stone, Michelle Van Parys, and Karen Vournakis will be on display.

The works embrace a variety of styles, from the atmospheric portraiture of Marshall to the painterly photographs of Vournakis. Knopf will present her uniquely artistic fashion photography. Shell will offer a sampling of her Obama series. Van Parys will share black-and-white landscapes. Keeney will feature work that focuses on people and events. Dailey will show a video along with a few still images. Stone will display her ambrotypes (positive photographs made with a wet plate). And Burns will mount a series of delicate salted paper prints featuring oyster shells.

The opening reception will include light hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine.

The photographs will be on display through March 20. Admission is free. The Space is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, though operators Mark Stetler and Caroline Knopf encourage patrons to call ahead.

Stetler and Knopf plan to offer additional art exhibitions, film screenings and more throughout the year. They manage Camera Works Cafe, a semi-regular public series of photography-related presentations.

For more information and to stay up to date on events at The Space, go to https://www.facebook.com/cameraworkscafe/.