A high-definition simulcast of The Metropolitan Opera's production of "Porgy and Bess" can be viewed at Regal Azalea Square, 215 Azalea Square Blvd., Summerville, and at the Terrace Theater on James Island on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The Feb. 1 showing at the Terrace is sold out, so the theater is presenting two encore screenings at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 5. General admission tickets are $18, $12 for seniors. Go to https://terracetheater.com/fathom-events.
Tickets for the Azalea Square showing are $25.20 for adults. Go to https://fandan.co/38XKJru.
The opera will be simulcast at the main branch of Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Admission is free.
"Porgy and Bess," written by George and Ira Gershwin and DuBose and Dorothy Heyward, is about a community of African Americans living on the fictional Catfish Row in Charleston. An excellent production was staged by Spoleto Festival USA in 2016 to mark the opening of the renovated Gaillard Center. This new Met Opera version also has been well received by critics and audiences.
It features Eric Owens as Porgy. Angel Blue sings the part of Bess. Other cast members are Janai Brugger, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine and Alfred Walker.
The simulcast is part of the Met's "Live in HD" series, which broadcasts operas in real time to more than 2,000 screens in dozens of countries.