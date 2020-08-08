Mapping Mammoth Cave: National park important to War of 1812 mapped by uncommon explorer

MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK, KY. — The caves that won the War of 1812?

History tells us the war between the young United States and world power Great Britain, which assured continued American independence, was neither won nor lost by either side. They both merely quit.

But it would not have even come to that pass were it not for the saltpeter-laden cave floors of Kentucky, especially Mammoth Cave.

Before 1812, the U.S. got most of its saltpeter, a key ingredient in gunpowder, from India. But with the onset of hostilities, the British blockade on shipping forced Americans to look to other sources. Mammoth Cave, along with several other state sites, had the answer.

Saltpeter, the common name for potassium nitrate, is a chemical compound derived from calcium nitrate, or nitre, the byproduct of nitrogen-fixing bacteria. Blended with sulfur and charcoal, it renders gunpowder. In 1812, its presence in privately owned Mammoth Cave increased the property’s worth 25-fold literally overnight.

Owners Hyman Gratz and Charles Wilkins cashed in, exploiting the cave and the toil of 70 enslaved people working in difficult, claustrophobic conditions, to leech the mineral from the soil.

After the war, with the blockade ended, saltpeter from India was readily available again. Gradually it became less commercially productive to mine the cave. Before long, Mammoth Cave slipped back into obscurity. It wasn’t until the 1941 creation of Mammoth Cave National Park, part of the world’s longest cave system, that this natural wonder recovered its reputation.

Almost 70 years later, many miles of the cave have yet to be explored.

But what we know of it today has much to do with a mixed-race enslaved man who became the most famous and respected explorer-guide the cave has ever known.

Uncommon explorer

Stephen Bishop was brought to Mammoth Cave by its new owner Franklin Gorin in 1837 or 1838 (sources differ). Then, in his late teens, the athletic, deeply curious Bishop was tutored in the known routes by two white guides, Joe Shackelford and Archibald Miller Jr., but within a year he had doubled the known map of the cave, exploring in his spare time.

He ventured through many miles of the cave no eye had ever seen, using nothing more than a torch or lantern. Some estimate he discovered 100 miles of passages on his own, a remarkable, and remarkably daring, achievement.

Bishop named large areas, inaugurating a tradition that introduced such fanciful titles as Gorin's Dome, the River Styx and the Snowball Room. He also contributed to the era’s knowledge of cave fauna, discovering a variety of unique species like blind fish, cave snakes and crickets, while unearthing the remains of cave-dwelling bears and ages-old gypsum workings. Undoubtedly, Native Americans had discovered the cave long before white people stumbled upon it.

Bishop himself was part-Native American, part-mulatto.

The farthest anyone had been in the cave was to the Bottomless Pit, a massive cavity cloaked in darkness. Bishop and a fellow explorer made a precarious crossing of the pit, discovering a river (the first body of water found in the cave) and opening a whole new avenue of exploration.

Mapping the cave

Some of the today’s most popular areas of the cave for adventuresome tourists were discovered and named by Bishop after crossing the pit. Bishop’s 1844 map showing 16 kilometers of passages remains unsurpassed in communicating the extraordinary scale and marvel of Mammoth Cave.

Explorers in 1972 were astounded at its accuracy, realizing that Bishop had revealed, however unwittingly, the secret to connecting two major components of this longest of caves 130 years before it was discovered.

But Bishop, never daunted, was becoming bored. Married and with two children by 1844, he intended to buy his family’s freedom and move them to Liberia, the destination, desired or dreaded, of numerous examples of slave manumission well into the 1850s. He later changed his mind.

Bishop finally won his freedom in 1856 but died a year later at the age of 37, leaving behind his wife Charlotte, then manager of a hotel dining room, and son Thomas.

Bishop’s cause of death remains a mystery. But visitors can pay their respects at his grave at the National Park’s Old Guide's Cemetery.

Charlotte died in 1897. The fate of their son Thomas is unknown. However, Bishop’s nephew Eddie followed his uncle's path in becoming a guide at the cave.

Those wishing to know more about Bishop, his life and accomplishments, can seek out the 1977 book by historian Harold Meloy, “Stephen Bishop: The Man and the Legend.”

Meanwhile, visitors to the cave today can gain a sense of what the explorers first glimpsed, and what it took to see it.

While plenty impressive, Mammoth Cave may lack some of the jaw-dropping formations and panoramas of, say, New Mexico’s Carlsbad Caverns, but it dwarfs the latter in its dimensions and mystery.